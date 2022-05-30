Clovis candy store celebrating 15 years in business

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- For candyman Scott Smith and his wife Laura, life is pretty sweet."Not too many jobs where people come in, they're happy, they leave, they're happy. So being candyman, it's the best," says Scott."We come to work every day, we love our job. We love our customers, we have a lot of regulars," says Laura.For 15 years, the couple behind Abigail's Candy shop has poured their heart and soul into satisfying every sweet tooth in the Valley, making memories that span generations.Whether you're a fan of chewy taffy or jawbreakers, Abigail's Candy Shop has a little something for everyone.And there's no age limit on feeling like a kid in a candy store.The retro section has kids of all ages coming back and influencers are bringing new customers to the shop."We have a lot of the TikTok candies that the kids are into - they like the slime, jelly fruits, the wax bottles, they're called the Nik-L-Nips," says Smith.Originally a Powell's candy franchise, when the company went out of business five years ago, the couple named the shop after their daughter.But Abigail's serves more than candy. You can find old-fashioned toys throughout the shop and center stage is the gelato.Treats are locally sourced, including macarons from the Parisien French Bakery in Old Town Clovis, Debbas Chocolate, Grandma's Butter Bunches popcorn and Dad's Cookies.But that's not the only way they support the local community. School and non-profit fundraising opportunities are available.You can take a trip down memory lane, host a birthday party scavenger hunt, pick up a special occasion basket or satisfy a craving 7 days per week at the Sierra Vista Mall.