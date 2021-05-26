Reward in search for CA road rage shooting suspect that killed 6-year-old increases

By and
Reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer jumps to $200K

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- The reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly road rage shooting that claimed the life of a child in Southern California has grown.

Last Friday, a suspect shot at the car carrying 6-year-old Aiden Leos, hitting the boy in the back and killing him.

Two Orange County Supervisors and an anonymous donor are matching the reward from the victim's family, putting the total at $250,000.

"It happened in my district, but it doesn't really matter where it happened. This is a young child," said Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner.

RELATED: 6-year-old boy dies after being shot during California road rage incident

"I would like to match that 50 thousand from our office since Aiden Leos is from Costa Mesa in district two, and it is so important that we find who did I this," said Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Police say Aiden's mom was driving to drop off her son at school at the time of the shooting.

California Highway Patrol officers say they're searching for a newer model white sedan, possibly a Volkswagen.

Aiden's family says a woman was driving, and a man was in the passenger seat.

Tipsters are urged to contact the Highway Patrol by phone at (714) 567-6000, or email at santaanachptipline@chp.ca.gov.

Report a correction or typo
