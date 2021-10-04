air quality

Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday due to wildfire smoke

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert for the entire region through Thursday.
By , and ABC30.Com Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Valley air quality to remain unhealthy through at least Thursday

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Wildfires burning inside the Sequoia National Forest in Tulare County have pushed thick smoke into Central California, and air officials say that smoke will hang around for the next few days.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert for the entire region through Thursday, October 7.

A high-pressure system has trapped the smoke within the Valley region. ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the air quality was unhealthy for all Central California counties on Monday.

EMBED More News Videos

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District has issued an air quality alert for the entire region through Thursday, October 7.



Air officials say they don't expect the haze to clear until a low pressure system moves in toward the end of the week, pushing out the smoke.

The air district warned residents to remain indoors as much as possible to reduce their exposure to particulate matter emitted from the smoke.

RELATED: Persistent unhealthy air could impact more than your lungs

Before heading outdoors, you can check air conditions online.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhealthcalifornia wildfirespollutionair qualityweathersmoke
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR QUALITY
Data: Many Black people in Fresno in high-risk areas for air illness
New evacuations ordered due to KNP Complex wildfires
Smoke-filled skies trigger an air quality alert, but aid firefighters
Ash falling from Visalia skies as hazardous air fills South Valley
TOP STORIES
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Show More
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Iconic sign at The Ahwahnee in Yosemite National Park returns
More TOP STORIES News