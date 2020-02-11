entertainment

Alejandro Fernandez to perform at the Save Mart Center in May

The Mexican singer will take the stage on May 22, 2020.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Alejandro Fernandez will perform at the Save Mart Center in Fresno this spring.

Fernandez began his career playing Mexican folk music, such as mariachi and ranchera, until he crossed over into pop music. He is nicknamed "El Potrillo" by his fans and the media. He has sold over 30 million albums worldwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 14 at 9:00 a.m. Prices start at $33.50.
