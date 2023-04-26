Senior all-star soccer game set to make Fresno debut on Saturday

For 15 years, the Central Section has had an all star soccer game, bringing the best of the best out to Lindsay at the end of the school year.

For some of the players, the all-star game will be a final shot at taking the pitch to show out in front of college coaches.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For 15 years, the Central Section has had an all-star soccer game, bringing the best of the best out to Lindsay at the end of the school year.

But with just 25 players invited, and a roster that includes sophomores and juniors, there were a number of talented seniors left out which is why this weekend those same organizers are starting a first of its kind senior showcase.

The teams were voted on by Fresno area coaches (limit 3 per team) and are coached by Clovis North's HC Cameron Shahrokhi and Erik Rodriguez, HC of the McLane Highlanders.

For some of the players, it's a final shot at taking the pitch to show out in front of college coaches.

Prior to the boys kicking off at McLane Stadium at 6:30 PM on Saturday, there will be a similar senior all-star game for the girls kicking at 4:30 PM.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students while kids 6 & under get in free.