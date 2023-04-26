Senior all-star soccer game set to make Fresno debut on Saturday

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- For 15 years, the Central Section has had an all-star soccer game, bringing the best of the best out to Lindsay at the end of the school year.
But with just 25 players invited, and a roster that includes sophomores and juniors, there were a number of talented seniors left out which is why this weekend those same organizers are starting a first of its kind senior showcase.
The teams were voted on by Fresno area coaches (limit 3 per team) and are coached by Clovis North's HC Cameron Shahrokhi and Erik Rodriguez, HC of the McLane Highlanders.
For some of the players, it's a final shot at taking the pitch to show out in front of college coaches.
Prior to the boys kicking off at McLane Stadium at 6:30 PM on Saturday, there will be a similar senior all-star game for the girls kicking at 4:30 PM.
Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students while kids 6 & under get in free.