USL suspends Fuego's head coach Jermaine Jones, club calling for his return

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Jermaine Jones, head coach of Central Valley Fuego FC, has been suspended for the remainder of the 2024 season by the United Soccer League.

It's a suspension that wasn't announced by either the club or the league but came to light thanks to a new report from The Athletic, a branch of the New York Times.

The article details repeated instances of harassment, retaliation and hostility from Jones toward members of his own Fuego team.

An outside investigation backs up those claims leading to his suspension from the USL. Jones, a former player on the US men's national team, was hired for his first coaching job in 2023 and has been absent from the Fuego's sidelines since August 30th missing the club's last five matches.

Three players, speaking to The Athletic anonymously to protect their jobs, added that the club told players not to report issues to the players union.

The USL Players Association released a statement, writing:

It is unacceptable for athletes to endure conditions that disregard their rights and safety. When players are not treated with the respect they deserve, it not only harms their mental and emotional health but also erodes the integrity of the sport itself. Unfortunately, this is what players have experienced within the environment at Central Valley Fuego. The third-party investigation of Jermaine Jones highlights a pattern of behavior and events within the Club which the USPA cannot ignore.

Organizations need to be accountable for creating safe and respectful workplaces. While we trust that the USL shares this commitment, we are concerned with the USL's discipline in this instance and its effectiveness in protecting players going forward. The USLPA believes it is imperative for the USL to conduct a rigorous and comprehensive review of Central Valley Fuego and its management in order to get to the root of this problematic culture. This should be followed by appropriate action to uphold the principles of player safety and dignity within our league.

When asked for comment, the Fuego sent a statement to Action News saying that their top priority is to ensure a 'healthy and supportive team environment for our players, coaches, and staff.'

However, the club is hoping for Jones to return to his coaching duties this season citing an audit that was a part of the investigative process.

The findings of that audit were sent to the USL offices on Monday.

On the field, the team has a record of 3-12-3, putting the Fuego in last place in the USL's League One.

There are 3 matches left this season with the home finale set for October 20th against Greenville Triumph.

Kickoff from Fresno State's soccer stadium is set for 4:00 PM.

