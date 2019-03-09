Parlier police are trying to track down the suspects who stole beer then crashed into a house while trying to get away.
They ripped off a convenience store just after 3 a.m. and witnesses say the car sped away and swerved down Manning and Zediker until the driver lost control, crossed over one lawn and slammed into a garage.
At least two men and two women hobbled out of the car and escaped for the moment.
Police checked a nearby apartment complex for suspects, while the family who lives in the home had to clear out for the morning.
Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News