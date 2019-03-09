Alleged beer thieves crash car into Parlier home

Parlier police are trying to track down the suspects who stole beer then crashed into a house while trying to get away.They ripped off a convenience store just after 3 a.m. and witnesses say the car sped away and swerved down Manning and Zediker until the driver lost control, crossed over one lawn and slammed into a garage.At least two men and two women hobbled out of the car and escaped for the moment.Police checked a nearby apartment complex for suspects, while the family who lives in the home had to clear out for the morning.