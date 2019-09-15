Alley fight escalates into stabbing, shots fired, police say

FRESNO, Calif. -- A fight in an alley escalated into a stabbing and shots fired late Saturday night in central Fresno.

Fresno Police say the fight included several people. At some point, a suspect pulled out a knife and scratched somebody with it. Another suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire.

"We know at least one round was fired, maybe eight rounds," said Lt. Tim Teijen. "We don't know if they fired into the air or if they fired into the crowd. We have not found any additional victims."

Officers say no one was shot. The stabbing victim was treated at the scene.

Fresno Police are investigating the cause of the fight, and working to track down the people involved.
