According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia each year.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- According to the Alzheimer's Association, one in three seniors dies with Alzheimer's or another dementia each year.

With more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's, the race to find a cure continues.

On October 21, you can help be a part of that race by joining the Walk to End Alzheimers.

Registration is underway, so we sat down with walk organizers Laura Martin and Gloria Ramirez Arias.