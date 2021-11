FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central Valley travelers who rely on Amtrak train services will have a shorter travel time to destinations as far as Sacramento and Bakersfield.On Monday, the 6:26 am train out of Sacramento resumed service for the first time since March 2020.Amtrak suspended this service after ridership slowed due to the pandemic.The San Joaquin Amtrak train has several stops, including three in the Central Valley: Merced, Madera and Fresno.The returning train leaves from Bakersfield at 6:12 pm, with an arrival time of 11:35 pm in Sacramento.