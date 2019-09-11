Angry cyclist caught on camera head-butting pedestrian in London road-rage incident

LONDON -- A seemingly angry bicyclist was caught on video head-butting a pedestrian in a road-rage incident in London.

It all began when the bicyclist narrowly missed hitting the 57-year-old businessman, who was walking across the street.

Then in a moment of rage, the cyclist got off his bike, stormed toward the man, and the two appear to exchange a few words. That's when the cyclist head-butted the man.

The man fell to the ground following the attack. He required stitches above his eye and suffered ligament damage to his arm in the fall

The cyclist then rode off. Police are still looking for the suspect who they say was at fault for running a red light.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cyclingu.s. & worldsurveillance cameraroad ragelondonpedestrians
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Authorities release video of man and dog rescued from San Joaquin River
California lawmakers pass bill involving wages at Uber, other firms
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
6 Clovis Unified students injured in crash involving school bus
Toddler found wandering by herself in SE Fresno reunited with her father
'You saved my life:' Woman looking for 3 strangers who aided her after crash
Show More
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump administration may be looking to tackle CA homeless crisis
New details in case of TCSO Sergeant accused of domestic violence
Police investigate central Fresno homicide
Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape
More TOP STORIES News