Cat suffers broken jaw after being stomped on by suspect in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central California SPCA is asking for the public's help to find the person who abused a cat in southeast Fresno.

Some viewers may find these images disturbing.

Surveillance video shows a person walking up and then lifting their leg before stomping on the animal.

It happened outside of a church on Butler near Orange on the evening of September 27th.

The next day the, the SPCA was called to help the cat, who had a broken jaw.

The female tabby is now recovering after reconstructive surgery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the Central California S-P-C-A or Fresno Police.