Engineer behind Disneyland animatronics visits students in Porterville

In the South Valley, students got a chance to meet and learn from an animatronic engineer who has created characters for Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and Universal Studios.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, students got a chance to meet and learn from an animatronic engineer who has created characters for Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, and Universal Studios.

Garner Holt is the president of Garner Holt Productions Incorporated in Southern California.

He visited with students in the Porterville Unified Pathways program on Tuesday.

They participated in crafts and learned about the process of creating a character and building an animatronic.

During his time in Porterville this week, Holt will also visit the Garner Holt AniMakerspace Lab.

It's a place students to get hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering, arts and math.