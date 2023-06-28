WATCH LIVE

Flames break out at central Fresno apartment complex, residents self-evacuate

Amanda Aguilar Image
ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 28, 2023 12:18PM
Flames break out at central Fresno apartment complex
Residents were forced out of their apartments in central Fresno early Wednesday morning due to an apartment fire.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents were forced out of their apartments in central Fresno early Wednesday morning due to an apartment fire.

The flames broke out at The Paradise Apartments on Marks and Weber at about 3 am.

Two apartments in one of the eight-unit buildings were damaged.

Officials say there was heavy smoke when they arrived and that the residents had self-evacuated.

It is not known how many people lived inside the damaged apartments.

The flames were under control in about 30 minutes.

Officials say a firewall helped prevent the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

