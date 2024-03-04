Merced family displaced following apartment fire, officials say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced family will need to find a new place to call home after their apartment was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Crews responded to the unit at Second and S Street just before 5 am Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The three people who lived inside managed to escape, but the Merced fire chief says the unit is a complete loss.

The Red Cross is now helping the family with supplies and a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.