WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Merced family displaced following apartment fire, officials say

KFSN logo
Monday, March 4, 2024
Merced family displaced following apartment fire, officials say
A Merced family will need to find a new place to call home after their apartment was destroyed in an early morning fire.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced family will need to find a new place to call home after their apartment was destroyed in an early morning fire.

Crews responded to the unit at Second and S Street just before 5 am Monday.

Firefighters arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The three people who lived inside managed to escape, but the Merced fire chief says the unit is a complete loss.

The Red Cross is now helping the family with supplies and a temporary place to stay.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW