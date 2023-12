Two people have been displaced following an apartment fire in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been displaced following an apartment fire in southeast Fresno.

It was first reported after 11 pm Monday at Huntington and Orchard, next to Holmes Park.

Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from two of the units.

The residents of the two units could not return to their homes due to the damage.

One of them suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.