WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dog killed in apartment fire in central Fresno, officials say

KFSN logo
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
Dog killed in apartment fire in central Fresno, officials say
A dog is dead after a fire that damaged an apartment in central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is dead after a fire that damaged an apartment in central Fresno.

It happened after 12:30 am Tuesday at an eight-unit complex on Princeton and Weber.

Crews say the fire was sparked in an upstairs apartment in the middle of the complex.

Firefighters initially had a hard time getting water to the flames because an illegally parked car blocked the hydrant.

Firefighters were eventually able to get a hold of the flames.

The residents safely escape, but a family pet didn't make it out in time.

The dog died at the scene.

A cause for the fire is currently under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW