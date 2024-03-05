Dog killed in apartment fire in central Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is dead after a fire that damaged an apartment in central Fresno.

It happened after 12:30 am Tuesday at an eight-unit complex on Princeton and Weber.

Crews say the fire was sparked in an upstairs apartment in the middle of the complex.

Firefighters initially had a hard time getting water to the flames because an illegally parked car blocked the hydrant.

Firefighters were eventually able to get a hold of the flames.

The residents safely escape, but a family pet didn't make it out in time.

The dog died at the scene.

A cause for the fire is currently under investigation.