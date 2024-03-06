1 hospitalized following apartment fire in southwest Fresno, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is in the hospital following an early-morning apartment fire in southwest Fresno.

Crews responded to Kings View Manor on MLK Boulevard and Annadale Avenue just after 3 am Wednesday.

When they arrived, the fire had been put out by the building's sprinkler system.

However, officials say a sprinkler in the unit got stuck and kept pouring water, causing flooding that impacted three to four units.

Two to three dozen residents initially evacuated the building before being allowed back in.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is a first for them.

"It was very clear that that was the origin of the fire, and that was really the extent of our investigation at this time," says Battalion Chief Thomas Cope. "It's a first for me in terms of the oxygen generator actually causing the fire."

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, and they are now displaced due to the water damage.