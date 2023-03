Residents evacuated due to apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents were evacuated due to an apartment fire in central Fresno.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at an apartment on Olive and Calaveras Friday morning.

The fire reportedly started in the attic.

All residents have been evacuated. Crews were able to contain the flames.

The extent of damages is not known at this time.