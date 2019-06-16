Argument between two men escalates into gunfire in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is staying silent after someone shot him several times in Southwest Fresno Saturday night.Fresno police say ShotSpotter notified them about four gunshots near Clara and Lorena at about 7 p.m.The victim was conscious, breathing, and talking when officers got there, police said, but he wouldn't answer questions about the shooting.Police say the victim was in an SUV when he started arguing with a male pedestrian in the road. The suspect shot at the car and then ran away.Detectives sought information from neighbors in the area but did not receive cooperation.Officers believe the shooting is gang-related.