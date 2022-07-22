Remains of home demolished after suspected arson fire that killed 7-year-old Fresno boy

The remains of the home at College and McKenzie in central Fresno were demolished after a suspected arson fire that killed a seven-year-old boy.

An employee with the company that came to tear down the home told Action News they were there on behalf of the owners.

Isaac Vallejo died on July 6 when flames erupted at his home.

Investigators determined some sort of accelerant was used on the front and back doors of the home, and police launched an arson and homicide investigation.

Last week, the reward for information on who started the fire was raised to more than $12,000.