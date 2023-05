Man arrested for arson after RV fire in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been arrested for arson after an RV fire damaged two homes and a fence in Clovis.

The fire started around 3 am on April 28 near Everglade and Sylmar.

Firefighters say the fire started in an RV but quickly spread to the outside of two nearby homes.

On Thursday, Clovis police announced that 47-year-old Andre Dubbels was arrested for arson.

Investigators say Dubbels started the fire after throwing multiple explosives at the RV.