Funeral held for Fowler police sergeant who died from COVID-19 complications

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An "end of watch" call went out over the Fowler Police Department's radios for 46-year-old Sgt. Arthur Duron.He died on February 2 due to COVID-19 complications.Duron was a 14-year veteran and the first line of duty death for the fowler police department.Thursday morning, a funeral service took place at the Worship Center Church in Fowler.Multiple agencies from Central California and as far as Simi Valley, three hours away, paid their respects.A procession followed to the Visalia Cemetery.Along the way, fire departments had their trucks and stood tall in Duron's honor.Action News talked with Fowler's Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz earlier this month, where he opened up about this difficult loss.He says Duron was his number two, had a great personality and was a genuine family man."It hurts," he said. "Not just administratively, but personally as well, so it's a big loss for this organization."The police department has created a donation link to help support Duron's family. You can find it here