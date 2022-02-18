FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An "end of watch" call went out over the Fowler Police Department's radios for 46-year-old Sgt. Arthur Duron.
He died on February 2 due to COVID-19 complications.
RELATED: Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
Duron was a 14-year veteran and the first line of duty death for the fowler police department.
Thursday morning, a funeral service took place at the Worship Center Church in Fowler.
Multiple agencies from Central California and as far as Simi Valley, three hours away, paid their respects.
A procession followed to the Visalia Cemetery.
Along the way, fire departments had their trucks and stood tall in Duron's honor.
RELATED: Fowler police chief opens up about sergeant who died from COVID-19 complications
Action News talked with Fowler's Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz earlier this month, where he opened up about this difficult loss.
He says Duron was his number two, had a great personality and was a genuine family man.
"It hurts," he said. "Not just administratively, but personally as well, so it's a big loss for this organization."
The police department has created a donation link to help support Duron's family. You can find it here.
Funeral held for Fowler police sergeant who died from COVID-19 complications
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News