society

Fresno 4th graders create beautiful mosaic for Black History Month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- February is Black History Month and to honor the occasion a Fresno charter school created a classroom art piece.

Miss Marina's 4th grade Class at Aspen Valley Prep made a mosaic featuring Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and more.

The students worked on individual tiles before putting them all together to create one gigantic masterpiece.

"My favorite person is Jackie Robinson he was the first African American to play baseball. its a really good month to me," said one student.

"I like this month. All the people love Black History Month celebrate and feel like they're a part of it too. But our heroes are the ones that we look up to," another student said.

The school's principal loved the mural so much, she had the artwork laminated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoeducationsocietyblack history monthfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIETY
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Britney Spears says she accidentally started a fire in her home gym
Couple uses pots and pans to hold concert on balcony
UK PM Boris Johnson returns to work; urges patience over COVID-19 lockdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News