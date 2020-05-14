high school sports

Senior Spotlight: Washington Union multi-sport star excels on and off the field

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ati Aguilar was voted "Most Athletic" by her peers this year. The senior runs cross country while also playing soccer and softball.

"Everything she does it at 110% and 120 mph," says Brian Miller. "She's got a lot of heart. I think she could play any sport and just be successful at it."

Aguilar has been awarded the Panther award in each sport. It's an honor that recognizes school spirit, hard work and leadership.

"After my junior year, I really stepped up," she said. "I knew I had to control the team, so it pretty much carried through all three sports that I was going to be a leader and help the underclassmen."

The Panther was looking forward to competing on Washington Union's brand new softball field. The team was hoping to repeat the Valley Championship this Spring.

Aguilar will graduate with a 4.26 GPA and attend Fresno State, the alma mater for both of her parents.

She will also be taking classes at Fresno Community College, which will allow her to compete for the Rams softball team.

"Not playing my senior season, it made me realize how much I missed softball," she said. "I wanted to continue playing that."

She also enjoys volunteering. She has helped out with her local church and the regional medical center.

After assisting in an elementary school special needs classroom, she is considering becoming a teacher.

"I absolutely love it, it's probably one of the best experiences I've had so far," she said. "Every day you see them grow and learn something new and when you see something click in their minds, it feels like a huge accomplishment and you're doing something in their lives."

A student-athlete who wants to see others succeed in life.
