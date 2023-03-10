Porterville preparing for possible flooding as storm reaches Valley

An incoming atmospheric river is expected to bring about five inches of rain to Porterville.

The city has stayed busy preparing for the incoming rain, especially after the heavy flooding and damage they saw during recent storms.

"All the departments have scheduled increased staffing for the duration of the storm. Notifications have gone out, in person, in areas of potential impact along the rivers. Staff has also prepared to respond with 4-wheel drive vehicles," explained Michael Knight, director of Porterville Public Works.

Knight says they're concerned about runoff water from the high Sierra impacting canals that run through the city.

He's asking residents to be mindful of where they live and be prepared to leave their homes.

"Depending on the impact, we could see people displaced or we may not so being prepared is where we are at," Knight said.

Sandbags are available at the corporation yard on North Prospect Street.

The two Tulare County Fire stations in Porterville are also providing residents with sandbags.

Christian Lukens with Caltrans says crews have been preparing and on stand-by for the duration of the storm.

" Crews are on storm protocol phase. Checking pumps, making sure areas are clean and free of debris so runoff can find its way off the roadway," Lukens said.

Lukens says it only takes 3 to 6 inches of standing water for a car to be washed off the roadways potentially, so he's asking people to watch out for any closed road signs.

If you notice flooding, a downed tree, or impacted power lines, officials encourage you to call the city immediately or police dispatch after hours.