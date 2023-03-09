Live Updates: Atmospheric River expected to start hitting Central California today

An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An atmospheric river is expected to hit Central California this weekend, causing concerns over flooding and rapid snowmelt in the Valley and foothills.

Accuweather Alerts are in place for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as the storm arrives in the Valley.

The atmospheric river is expected to bring warmer rain to the Sierra Nevada, creating a possibility of rapid snowmelt.

A major flooding threat looms as water levels rise in creeks, rivers, and streams.

