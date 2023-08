FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help identifying two suspects in an attempted burglary.

In surveillance video, you can see a man and woman jump the fence of a home on Weldon Avenue.

The man then heads towards the door but seems unable to get in.

Detectives say it happened on July 25th.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact Valley Crime Stoppers.