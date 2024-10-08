5th suspect arrested for commercial burglary of Oakhurst bike shop

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to the burglary of an Oakhurst bike shop.

Last Thursday, officers say the investigation led them to Edward Malagon of Fresno.

Investigators say Malagon was driving a red Lincoln matching the vehicle seen in surveillance footage.

On September 29, four men were arrested for stealing $20,000 worth of bikes from Pedal Forward Bikes and Adventure Shop in Oakhurst.

Police say Malagon was the organizer of the burglary operation.

He was booked into the Madera County Jail on felony burglary and conspiracy charges.