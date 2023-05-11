3 arrested after deputy interrupts armed robbery at Tulare County market

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects were arrested after a deputy spotted them trying to rob a gas station at gunpoint on Tuesday night.

The attempted armed robbery happened around 10 pm at the Plainview Market near Road 196 and Avenue 196 in Plainview.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a deputy saw a car that was believed to have been used in a recent carjacking and followed it into the parking lot of the market.

As the deputy pulled into the parking lot, surveillance video captured one of the masked suspects jumping out of the car and running into the store.

The suspect got back into the car after seeing the deputy's vehicle with its lights on, leading to a short chase.

Deputies say they later found the car, 18-year-old William Raya Garcia, and two teen boys in the area of Henderson Avenue and Westwood Street in Porterville.

Officials say all three were arrested and found with guns, masks, and gloves.

One of the teens had been arrested for an armed robbery earlier this year in Ducor but was released from jail a short time later.