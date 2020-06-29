Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit in Sanger ended in a crash on Sunday night.Sanger police say they tried to pull over a 27-year-old man who was riding an ATV near J and North Streets around 10 pm.When officers approached the man, he sped off, and a short chase ensued until the driver slammed into a parked semi-truck.The man suffered major head injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.