FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit in Sanger ended in a crash on Sunday night.
Sanger police say they tried to pull over a 27-year-old man who was riding an ATV near J and North Streets around 10 pm.
When officers approached the man, he sped off, and a short chase ensued until the driver slammed into a parked semi-truck.
The man suffered major head injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger
A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit in Sanger ended in a crash on Sunday night.
CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News