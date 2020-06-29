crash

Man crashes ATV during police chase in Sanger

A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit in Sanger ended in a crash on Sunday night.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit in Sanger ended in a crash on Sunday night.

Sanger police say they tried to pull over a 27-year-old man who was riding an ATV near J and North Streets around 10 pm.

When officers approached the man, he sped off, and a short chase ensued until the driver slammed into a parked semi-truck.

The man suffered major head injuries and was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangeratvpolice chasecrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Hundreds without power after driver crashes into pole in northeast Fresno
Driver crashes into utility pole, causing power outage in central Fresno
Driver crashes car into utility pole in central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom forcing bar closures in Fresno, Kings and Tulare Counties due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Fire sparks inside shed, spreads to Visalia home, firefighters say
Central California coronavirus cases
CAL Fire crews battling fire in Merced Co., containment at 10%
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Show More
Home in central Fresno severely damaged after fire, no injuries reported
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
Fowler teacher making masks to help community during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News