Man killed in early morning shooting in Atwater, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Atwater police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Sunday morning.Officers arrived in the area of Vine Street and Mitchell Lane at about 1:20 am to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.They tried to revive the man but he died at the scene.Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for evidence and possible surveillance video.They are looking for a red sedan reported to have been leaving the area at the time.If you have any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384 and ask for Detective Sgt Brum or Detective Vargas.This is Atwater's third homicide of the year, police say.