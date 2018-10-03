Atwater Police looking for missing elderly man

The Atwater Police Department is looking for a missing 79-year-old man.

Police received a call Tuesday morning that Avelino Gonzalez Zarate was missing and was last seen at his home in the 800 block of East Bellevue Road. His family says he suffers from memory loss.

Zarate could be in his Nissan Frontier Pick-up truck 2200DDP (CA) and is known to frequent fast food restaurants in town, which police say have already been checked.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact the Atwater Police Department at 209-357-6384.
