Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open

The Atwater City Council voted on the resolution on Friday afternoon, saying it, "Affirms the city's commitment to fundamental constitutional rights."
Non-profit organizations, such as churches, are also allowed to reopen under the new resolution.
#BREAKING City of Atwater declares itself “Sanctuary City” for all businesses. Non profits like churches are covered in this resolution. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DQGjqhkZwa— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 15, 2020
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the state had moved into the beginnings of the second stage of opening, allowing for low-risk non-essential businesses to resume operations.
Counties that feel their area is ahead of California's curve are required to meet certain guidelines to move further into Phase 2. Merced County is not one of the counties approved to do so
