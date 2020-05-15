Coronavirus

Atwater declares itself 'sanctuary city' for business, allows owners to open

Non-profit organizations, such as churches, are also allowed to reopen under the new resolution.

The Atwater City Council voted on the resolution on Friday afternoon, saying it, "Affirms the city's commitment to fundamental constitutional rights."

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Atwater has declared itself a "sanctuary city" for all businesses, allowing owners to open despite the state of California's stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atwater City Council voted on the resolution on Friday afternoon, saying it, "Affirms the city's commitment to fundamental constitutional rights."

Non-profit organizations, such as churches, are also allowed to reopen under the new resolution.



Gov. Gavin Newsom announced last week that the state had moved into the beginnings of the second stage of opening, allowing for low-risk non-essential businesses to resume operations.

RELATED: 22 counties in California given green light to reopen schools, restaurants and malls

Counties that feel their area is ahead of California's curve are required to meet certain guidelines to move further into Phase 2. Merced County is not one of the counties approved to do so

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsatwaterbusinesscoronaviruspoliticscovid 19 pandemicreopening california
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
22 CA counties given green light to reopen schools, restaurants, malls
Coronavirus patient surprised with applause after release from hospital
Central California coronavirus cases
Help Wanted: Job opportunities in the Central Valley
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
6.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Nevada, felt in parts of Valley
High-speed chase from Visalia ends in rollover crash on Hwy 168 in Fresno
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead vaccine team
Police officer injured trying to stop man from hitting cars with skid-steer loader
Coronavirus patient surprised with applause after release from hospital
Show More
Sailors on sidelined US carrier get coronavirus for second time
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
2 DUI drivers arrested after crash sparks fire in north Fresno building
83-year-old man with dementia missing from his Selma home
Woman killed, others injured in chain-reaction crash near Kingsburg
More TOP STORIES News