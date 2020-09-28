Auberry library reopens to public after Creek Fire forced closure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Public Library is reopening the Auberry Branch Library on Monday with limited services after being closed for three weeks due to the Creek Fire.
People in the are will once again be able to reserve books, CDs, DVDs and other library materials online, then pick up items through curbside service.
You can check out the library's hours by clicking here.
The Auberry branch, along with the Big Creek and Shaver Lake branches, was closed after the wildfire prompted thousands to evacuate.
The Big Creek and Shaver Lake libraries remain closed.
