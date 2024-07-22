Community cleans up in southeast Fresno as part of 'Beautify Fresno'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community took action over the weekend to help keep our neighborhoods clean.

About 60 people signed up to help pick up trash in southeast Fresno as part of a Beautify Fresno event.

Volunteers cleaned up the Jackson neighborhood along Mono Avenue on Saturday.

The event provides participants with safety vests, gloves, trash bags, snacks, and water.

There have been over 400 cleanup events since Mayor Jerry Dyer started Beautify Fresno.

The next cleanup day is the Mayor's Citywide Community Cleanup Day on August 3.

You can register for the event here.