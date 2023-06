Audra McDonald returns home for special show in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Broadway trailblazer returned home to Fresno Sunday afternoon.

Audra McDonald put on a special live concert for a sold-out crowd at Warnors Theatre to help Good Company Players celebrate its 50th season.

McDonald got her start in theatre in the GCP Junior Company.

The Roosevelt High graduate has won six Tony awards more than any other performer.

McDonald expressed her thanks for her time with GCP and the Arts program at Roosevelt.