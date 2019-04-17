Authorities need help identifying woman found dead on side of HWY 99 in Merced County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE, April 16, 2019: The Merced County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying the woman who was hit an killed by a car on Highway 99 in Merced County.According to authorities, the woman is between 20-40 years of age, with a tattoo of ballerina shoes on her lower right ankle area and a tattoo of a mermaid holding a child across covering her back area.If you have any possible information leading to the identity of this female victim, please contact the Merced County Coroner's Office at (209) 385-7369.---A woman was found dead on the side of the road on Highway 99 in Delhi.California Highway Patrol investigators were called to South Avenue after reports of a crash victim came in.When investigators arrived, they found the body of a woman in her mid-20s to early 30s on the shoulder.They say it appears she had been there for at least a day.Investigators are looking into the circumstances as to how she got there.Forensics teams and the coroner spent several hours investigating. At this time, they say the cause of death is unknown.