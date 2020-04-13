Coronavirus California

CA commissioner orders insurers to refund premiums to drivers amid coronavirus pandemic

Relief is coming for auto insurance customers in California as people are driving far less during the coronavirus emergency.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara is ordering all insurance companies to return premiums effective today.

The order covers premiums paid for at least March and April. It will extend through May if shelter-in-place restrictions continue.

Insurance companies will have no later than August to comply.

Some insurers like Allstate, State Farm and American Family have already voluntarily offered to return premiums to their customers.

Additionally, Allstate said it is also offering anyone in the United States, whether or not they are an Allstate customer, free identity protection for the rest of the year "since our lives have become more digital."

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivecaliforniaauto industryinsurancemoneybusinesscoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to help first responders
Video shows more than 150 at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
COVID-19: Santa Cruz police issue tickets for restriction violations
Fresno Fire Department shows appreciation for hospital workers with food delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's new 'shelter in place' order goes into effect
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire breaks out inside Dinuba business
Woman shot in shoulder at Fresno apartment complex
Video shows more than 150 at illegal CA nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
Navy reports first COVID-19 death from USS Roosevelt crew
Show More
More black bears roaming Yosemite during park closure
No crowds at Fresno parks on unusual Easter Sunday
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Meat plant closes after 293 workers test positive for COVID-19
Firebaugh urges residents to take COVID-19 seriously
More TOP STORIES News