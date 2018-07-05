MERCED COUNTY

Free smog screening to be held at Merced Fairgrounds for Valley residents

MERCED COUNTY (KFSN) --
Valley CAN along with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District are offering free smog testing to Valley residents.

All that is required is that you are a resident of the San Joaquin Valley, have owned your car for six months and need emissions testing. If your car fails you may be given a voucher for free smog repair. The first 525 to qualify for the free emissions test will receive a $500 voucher for repairs.

Officials said to expect a two plus hour wait and remind people that this event only provides emissions screening and do not issues smog certificates.

No diesel vehicles are allowed.

Free food starts at 8:00 a.m. and the event starts at 8 in the morning Saturday until noon at the Merced County Fairgrounds.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivemerced countyfree stuffgood news
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MERCED COUNTY
Merced Indoor Sports Center to close to cultivate weed
Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced
Jesse Saucedo's parents testify in on-going trial
Family still seeking justice for man who died after being attacked at a comedy show in Merced
Authorities search for inmate who walked away from Satellite Prison Camp in Atwater
More merced county
AUTOMOTIVE
GM, Honda team up to produce self-driving vehicles
Beware buying a used rental car
Porsche to get rid of its diesel cars
Volkswagen to stop making iconic Beetle next summer
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
More Automotive
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News