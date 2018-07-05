Free smog screening to be held at Merced Fairgrounds for Valley residents

Valley CAN along with the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District are offering free smog testing to Valley residents.All that is required is that you are a resident of the San Joaquin Valley, have owned your car for six months and need emissions testing. If your car fails you may be given a voucher for free smog repair. The first 525 to qualify for the free emissions test will receive a $500 voucher for repairs.Officials said to expect a two plus hour wait and remind people that this event only provides emissions screening and do not issues smog certificates.No diesel vehicles are allowed.Free food starts at 8:00 a.m. and the event starts at 8 in the morning Saturday until noon at the Merced County Fairgrounds.