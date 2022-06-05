1 pulled from Avocado Lake in Fresno County; search for 2nd person underway

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Fire search and rescue teams have pulled one person from Avocado Lake, and the search for a second person is underway.Rescue crews were called before 3 pm after two men were reported to have gone underwater.One man was pulled from the water. First responders conducted CPR and airlifted the victim to the hospital.The second victim was last seen five to ten feet from the shore. Crews are still trying to locate him.A helicopter crew was also assisting in the search overhead.Officials said the lake has plant life at the bottom that can become easily tangled around swimmers and could be hazardous.The public is asked to stay out of the area while authorities continue their rescue operation.