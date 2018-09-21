DUI CRASH

Baby critically injured in crash that killed her parents

Two people are dead, and two more are critically injured, including a one-year-old child, after an accident in Madera County.

The Rodriguez family met a tragic fate on Thursday evening.

Jessica Myers and Frankie Jose Rodriguez, both in their 20s, were killed in a head-on collision. Their infant daughter Ellie Rodriguez was critically injured.

Ellie is being treated at Valley Children's Hospital, located just a short distance down the road from where the accident occurred.

California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Rodriguez says a car swerved suddenly into their lane, hitting their small SUV.

"The Suzuki SUV was traveling westbound, the Acura sedan was traveling eastbound, for some unknown reason that Acura turned into the westbound lane and that's when the collision occurred."

The unknown reason may have had something to do with the possible intoxication of the driver the car.

Officer Rodriguez says Alvaro Martinez, a 45-year-old Fresno man has been charged with driving under the influence.

"There was an open container found on scene, inside the vehicle, as well as some marijuana."

Officers at the scene said the smell of marijuana was intense inside of Martinez's car. He was critically injured in the crash and remains hospitalized at Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

Family members of the victims are understandably upset and angry. They are at Valley Children's Hospital, hoping for the recovery of one-year-old Ellie.
