Vigil held in Downtown Fresno to remember baby who died during homelessness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A baby, whose brief life touched many others, was remembered by those who are trying to prevent another tragedy on the streets.People gathered for a candlelight vigil Friday night in Downtown Fresno's Eaton Plaza to mark the 1-year anniversary of Baby Zarie's death.Zarie's mother was homeless and her daughter died at 3 months old.The group, "We Are Not Invisible" and "Fresno Barrios Unidos" held the vigil Friday night for little Zarie and many other homeless families"We don't want Baby Zarie's name to go in vain," says Dez Martinez, founder of We Are Not Invisible. "We want people to always remember her face for the simple fact that we can't forget about the women and the children and the families that are out here."Organizers of "We Are Not Invisible" are calling for more transitional housing, saying homeless families are often split up when they seek help.The non-profit group works to end hunger and homelessness in Fresno.