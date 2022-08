Multiple Valley community colleges kick off fall semester

It's going to be a big week for students across the Central Valley, as many are heading back to class.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's going to be a big week for students across the Central Valley, as many are heading back to class.

State community colleges begin the fall semester on Monday.

This includes Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College, Madera Community College and the Madera Community College campus in Oakhurst.

Thousands are expected to be back on campus.

If you drive near these schools, expect delays as more people will be in the area looking for parking.