Bad air quality forces band and color guard championship cancellation

By
Hundreds of Central Valley kids will not get the chance to compete for their band championship.
The Western Band Association canceled Saturday's championships in Bakersfield because of bad air quality. Organizers say the air quality index deteriorated overnight, ending in a 150+ "Unhealthy" projection for Saturday's events.

"WBA understands and appreciates the thousands of hours that have gone into this season and this weekend from so many people, and we wish the outcome were better for everyone involved," they posted to their website.
Several Valley high school bands and color guards were getting ready to head south when they got the news.

WBA members who planned to compete include Lemoore, Clovis High, Clovis East, Clovis North, Buchanan, Kingsburg, Sanger, Selma, and Bullard.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 Visalia police officers arrested, facing more than 50 felony charges
NWS: Expect a rainy Thanksgiving weekend, two storm systems heading to California
Smoke from several wildfires affecting air quality in the Valley
Fighting Ovarian Cancer: HIPEC Procedure improves late stage survival
State officials cancel important high school sporting events due to poor air quality
Red Cross assisting two dozen people affected by an East Central Fresno apartment fire
High School Water Polo Championships cancelled due to unhealthy air
Two teens arrested after leading police on overnight high-speed chase in Northeast Fresno
Show More
Cal vs Stanford football Big Game postponed due to poor air quality
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
This year's Thanksgiving meal will be the cheapest in years
Gas prices drop this month
EXCLUSIVE: Man who believes he accidentally started an East Central Fresno apartment fire speaks out
More News