Bad air quality forces band and color guard championship cancellation

Hundreds of Central Valley kids will not get the chance to compete for their band championship.The Western Band Association canceled Saturday's championships in Bakersfield because of bad air quality. Organizers say the air quality index deteriorated overnight, ending in a 150+ "Unhealthy" projection for Saturday's events."WBA understands and appreciates the thousands of hours that have gone into this season and this weekend from so many people, and we wish the outcome were better for everyone involved," they posted to their website.Several Valley high school bands and color guards were getting ready to head south when they got the news.WBA members who planned to compete include Lemoore, Clovis High, Clovis East, Clovis North, Buchanan, Kingsburg, Sanger, Selma, and Bullard.