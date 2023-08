FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CALFIRE crews are currently battling a structure fire that has spread to vegetation in Fresno County.

Firefighters are currently battling the flames on Highway 245 near Dunlap Road just south of Pinehurst.

CalTrans says Highway 245 is closed due to the fire. There was no estimated time of reopening provided.

