Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for a double murder that happened 11 years ago.
42-year-old Jose Zepeda was arrested this week at his home in Bakersfield.
He was found with the help of a detective on the original case, who is now working cold cases for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
25-year old Coria Bustos and 24-year-old Malaquias Flores were found dead inside a Parlier apartment on November 23 in 2008.
Investigators believe it was a drug deal gone bad.
Zepeda was found to have blood in his car matching the victims and a cell phone with a call history connected to the victims.
He evaded arrest - and was on the run for the last 11 years.
Now police are asking for anyone who had contact with him during that time to call investigators.
You could be eligible for a cash reward.
Call Crimestoppers at 498 - STOP.
