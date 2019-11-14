Bakersfield man arrested 11 years after double murder in Parlier

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for a double murder that happened 11 years ago.42-year-old Jose Zepeda was arrested this week at his home in Bakersfield.He was found with the help of a detective on the original case, who is now working cold cases for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.25-year old Coria Bustos and 24-year-old Malaquias Flores were found dead inside a Parlier apartment on November 23 in 2008.Investigators believe it was a drug deal gone bad.Zepeda was found to have blood in his car matching the victims and a cell phone with a call history connected to the victims.He evaded arrest - and was on the run for the last 11 years.Now police are asking for anyone who had contact with him during that time to call investigators.You could be eligible for a cash reward.Call Crimestoppers at 498 - STOP.