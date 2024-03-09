'Barbie,' Billie Eilish win Oscar for Best Song; Kimmel calls out Greta Gerwig directing snub

LOS ANGELES -- "Barbie" took the summer by storm, leading at the box office and receiving nine total Oscar nominations, including two that will compete for original song.

Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera were nominated in the supporting acting categories for their roles as Ken and Gloria.

This Barbie has an Oscar.

"Barbie," Billie Eilish and Finneas won for Best Original song for the haunting ballad "What Was I Made For?"

Billie Eilish the youngest ever to win 2 Oscars

Eilish, 22, has become the youngest person by far to have won two career Oscars. That beats a very old record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second best actress Oscar at 28 in 1938.

The second youngest is now Eilish's 26-year-old brother and co-writer Finneas O'Connell. Eilish and O'Connell are no strangers to the Oscar stage. In fact, they're now two for two. Previously, they took home the trophy for their James Bond theme "No Time to Die" in 2021.

"Barbie" had to compete against itself in the category, where "I'm Just Ken" was also nominated.

Eilish and Finneas won just minutes after Gosling had finished a rousing performance of his song, joined by the other Ken actors on stage.

"Thank you so much to the Academy. I feel like, I just didn't think this would happen," Eilish started her speech. "I'm so grateful for this song and for this movie and the way that it made me feel. And this goes out to everyone who was affected by the movie and how incredible it is. And I want to thank my team and my parents. I love you guys so much."

She continued, "I want to thank my best friend Zoe for playing Barbies with me growing up, and being by my side forever," and was met with laughs from the audience. "I want to thank my, like, dance teachers growing up. I want to thank my choir teachers. Miss Brigham, thanks for believing in me. Mrs. T, you didn't like me, but you were good at your job."

Ryan Gosling performs "I'm Just Ken" with Mark Ronson, Slash, the other Kens

Ryan Gosling brought his "Kenergy" to a new level on Sunday while performing his Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken" during the Academy Awards ceremony.

Clad in a hot pink rhinestone-studded suit, Gosling let the spotlight find him in the audience sitting behind Margot Robbie to start his epic, 'Kenergy'-filled performance of Oscar-nominated song "I'm Just Ken."

Watch a clip of the performance here

Amid an explosion of pink and rhinestones, Gosling sported Barbie-inspired sunglasses and was at the center of the performance that featured a flurry of backup dancers including his "Barbie" costars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair - who all played versions of Ken in the film.

He was joined on stage by songwriter Mark Ronson and Guns 'N Roses guitarist Slash, who composed the guitar instrumentation on the song.

It was definitely Kenough.

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt spar over 'Barbenheimer' rivalry

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling spar during their Oscar presentation.

When "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" came out on the same day last summer, it sent droves of viewers to movie theaters for the "Barbenheimer" experience. It also spurred plenty of think pieces and conversations about which movie was better.

The friendly rivalry spilled onto the Oscars stage when Emily Blunt, nominated for her supporting role in "Oppenheimer," and Ryan Gosling, nominated for his supporting work in "Barbie," came out to present a tribute to stunt work in the movies.

"I'm just happy we can finally put this 'Barbenheimer' rivalry behind us," Gosling said.

Blunt seemed to agree.

"Here's Ken and Kitty, just leaving all that fodder in the dust," she replied. But she couldn't quite resist getting a dig in. "And the way this awards season's turned out, it wasn't that much of a rivalry. So just let it go!"

"It's true," Gosling said after taking a moment to absorb her dig. "You guys are doing very well. Congratulations."

But he wasn't done yet.

"But you know, I think I kinda figured out why they called 'Barbenhiemer' and didn't call it 'Oppenbarbie,'" he said.

"Why?" asked Blunt.

"Because you were riding 'Barbie's' coattails alllll summer," Gosling clapped back as his co-stars howled with laughter in the audience.

Jimmy Kimmel calls out Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie Oscar snubs in opening monologue

Margot Robbie, who played the protagonist Barbie, did not receive an acting nomination. Director Greta Gerwig also did not receive a directing nomination. Both Robbie and Gerwig are up for producer and adapted screenplay nominations, respectively.

MORE: 'Barbie' star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig miss Oscars cut

Margot Robbie, left, and writer/director Greta Gerwig pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jimmy Kimmel opened the Academy Awards by inserting himself into a scene from "Barbie" and addressed the summer sensation immediately in his opening monologue.

He noted that the movie, written and directed by Greta Gerwig - who was passed over for a Best Director nomination - turned Barbie from a doll "nobody even liked anymore" into a "feminist icon."

"Now Barbie is a feminist icon thanks to Great Gerwig, who many believe should have been nominated for best director," he said.

When the audience responded with raucous applause, he held up a hand.

"Hang on a second," said Kimmel. "I know you're clapping, but you're the ones who didn't vote for her, by the way. Don't act like you had nothing to do with it."

Watch Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars monologue below.

Hosting the Oscars for the fourth time, Jimmy Kimmel went full out "Barbie" in his opening monologue.

"Barbie" cast hits the red carpet at the Academy Awards

The cast of "Barbie" hit the red carpet in full force and full glam at the Oscars.

WATCH: America Ferrera, nominated for "Barbie," speaks to George Pennachio on the red carpet

America Ferrera, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Barbie," speaks to George Pennacchio on the red carpet.

While Ferrera opted to sparkle in Barbie pink for her red carpet moment, Robbie and Gosling took a different (though in Robbie's case, no less glittering) path, appearing on the red carpet in all black.

America Ferrera arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Ryan Gosling, left, and Mandi Gosling arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

PHOTOS | Margot Robbie recreates iconic Barbie-inspired looks on the red carpet

1 of 11 Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' in London wearing a pink gown and white gloves similar to that of Enchanted Evening Barbie. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press CNN Wire contributed to this report