Man shot by accident at party in Bass Lake, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A person shot by accident in Bass Lake remains in the hospital.

It happened Saturday afternoon near Road 222 and Road 274.

Investigators say the man was hit as a result of someone not properly handling a gun.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

His current condition has not been released.

Authorities say the shooting happened during a party.