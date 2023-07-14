People beating the heat away from Central California

As temperatures go up, travelers head to cool destinations.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- As temperatures go up, travelers head to cool destinations.

"I was hoping we could take Zoe for her first time on the beach," said Allenmar Sicsic.

We caught up with Sicsic in Kettleman City Thursday night.

She is traveling to Southern California with her dog Zoe, ahead of this weekend's excessive heat.

"We are celebrating my friend's birthday and graduation but it worked out well because there's a heat wave coming again and we did not want to be in that 110-degree weather," said Sicsic.

She experienced some traffic but is hoping for a smooth drive down south.

As Zoe guards the cooler of drinks for the drive down, Adri Kaff and Ryan Wischer were making their way back home ahead of the hot weather.

The two said they don't plan to do much this weekend, especially after camping on the beach for the last week.

"Portable A-C for our room and the rural A-C for our main house. That's right, we keep it cranked in our room the entire time. We do have a blow-up pool in our 8 by 16 backyard at our apartment. And so you know, we do what we can," said Wischer and Kaff.

Experts said if you do want to get out of Central California to avoid the heat, you'll want to plan ahead.

"We do expect to see, it's probably starting now. People escaping the heat and enjoying our beaches," said Monica Lal, President of the Monterey Chamber of Commerce.

She explains the Central Coast offers free and fun things to do all while beating the heat. Lal said about 25-30% of business comes from people avoiding those hotter temperatures forecasted for the Central Valley.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.